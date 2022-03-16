Case of woman who stole City of Joburg hard drives postponed

A case of a woman behind a spate of burglaries at the City of Johannesburg offices has been postponed to give the police time to file a bail opposing affidavit.

Mandisa Mthembu, 37, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

She is charged with theft and housebreaking with intent to steal.

Magistrate Nishani Beharie postponed the matter to March 23. Mthembu remains in police custody.

Mthembu was arrested in the early hours on Monday February 7 as she attempted to steal computer hardware from the municipal offices.

She was found in possession of four computer hard drives, six memory chips and five processors when security personnel duty was apprehended. They spotted her on the CCTV cameras coming into the offices of the city's administrative building in Braamfontein through the emergency exit door downstairs.

In another incident, on January 24 a woman was caught on security cameras in the same city building strolling away with 30 computer hard drives from the group legal and development planning department on the third and sixth floors.

Mthembu was arrested for the incident and appeared in the Hillbrow magitrastrate's court. The case was however thrown out for lack of sufficient evidence.