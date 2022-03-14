KZN family live in fear after kidnapped girls found dead
The Shongwe family in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, is living in fear after a man known to them, who is suspected of kidnapping and killing two girls, went on the run.
Sandakahle Manama, six, and Asimbonge Shongwe, 12, were found dead in different locations on March 4 and 6.
They were last seen with a man who had broken up with the the 12-year old’s mother a day before they went missing. They were reported missing to local police.
Thokozani Shongwe from Zondela in Ulundi told a delegation from the provincial social development department who visited the family on Friday that they were petrified because the alleged perpetrator is at large.
He said they heard about gender-based-violence in the media but never thought they would be victims themselves.
“We are very afraid because we don’t know what he is planning. He has not been found. We don’t know who he might choose to hurt next.”
The family said the suspect had left with three children from the family, but one girl saw her mother and went with her.
A family member said the suspect lived in nearby Ezihlabeni village.
Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her concern that the suspect had not been apprehended.
“What gives me sleepless nights is that the suspect is on the run. The suspect clearly wants to hurt the mother (his ex-girlfriend) and he did it through the children. We don’t know what else he is contemplating.
“The family revealed they receive phone calls from the suspect threatening to kill the whole family and the mother’s friends. The community is not safe.”
One of gogo’s daughters was killed by her boyfriend and her body was found dumped at the same spot they found the second body. Her grandchild suffering the same fate as her daughter brought back that traumaSindi Mfeka, Ulundi district director of social development
Sindi Mfeka, Ulundi district director of social development, said there were about 20 people in the Shongwe family, headed by an elderly matriarch.
“Above the trauma they suffered as a family is the added trauma to the gogo. One of gogo’s daughters was killed by her boyfriend and her body was found dumped at the same spot they found the second body. Her grandchild suffering the same fate as her daughter brought back that trauma,” said Mfeka.
Ward councillor Siyabonga Xulu said he saw the suspect with the children on the night they went missing but didn’t think much of it. He was part of the team that searched for the girls and is traumatised by their gruesome finds.
He said when they found the remains of the second girl, her body had decomposed to the point where they couldn’t pick her up.
“We had to wait for people who are trained to handle bodies in such a state. That affected all of us psychologically.”
Senzosenkosi Buthelezi, speaker of the district, said domestic violence was rife in the area.
“There have been 45 cases of domestic violence reported since December, resulting in 44 arrests. But 25 have been withdrawn. Some don’t open cases, they just ask police to warn the perpetrator.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.