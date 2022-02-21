South Africa

If the ANC collapses SA would be left ungovernable, says Thabo Mbeki

21 February 2022 - 10:45
Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ruling party owes it to the nation to sort itself out. File image.
Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ruling party owes it to the nation to sort itself out. File image.
Image: Masi Losi

Former president Thabo Mbeki says if the ANC were to collapse, the country would become ungovernable.

Mbeki, who was addressing ANC delegates in Free State at the weekend, said the ruling party is too big to fail.

“If the ANC collapsed today, ceased to exist, this country would become ungovernable simply because of the influence of the party.

“Three provincial governments are ANC, the national government is ANC.”

He said the ruling party owed it to the nation to sort itself out and should focus on service delivery, not a leadership race.

“The ANC owes it to the nation, to the country, to sort itself out, not so Mxolisi Dukwana [Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC] should be in charge, but so the ANC plays the role expected of it by the people.

“The ANC has always been committed, from its foundation, to serve the people of SA. That’s all it needs to do. We must bring back the ANC to do that,” said Mbeki.

He said it was up to party leaders and members to make sure the ANC lives on.

“We can’t allow it to die. We must be the first to make sure a renewed ANC lives.

“In my view, we cannot renew the ANC if we cannot renew ourselves as individual members and individual leaders. Our renewal should be based on respecting and upholding the constitution of the ANC.”

‘ANC may have to overhaul or audit its entire membership’: Thabo Mbeki

For the ANC to properly renew itself, it may have to overhaul or audit its entire membership.
News
2 days ago

Arrogance could kill SA’s 'most loved' liberation party

The ANC started very well in 1994, because the then leadership had a vision of where they wanted to take the “new South Africa”.
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime