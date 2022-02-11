Is working from home good for my health?

While working from home can come with a lot of benefits, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have pointed out that a lack of proper planning and organisation could lead to isolation, burnout, depression, domestic violence and musculoskeletal injuries.

Other possible injuries include eye strain, increased smoking, alcohol consumption, prolonged sitting, and screen time and unhealthy weight gain.

According to the organisations, a change to protect workers' health is crucial.

“The [Covid-19] pandemic has led to a surge of teleworking, effectively changing the nature of work practically overnight for many workers”, said Dr Maria Neira, director of the WHO’s department of environment, climate change and health.

“In the nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, it’s become clear that teleworking can as easily bring health benefits and it can also have a dire affect.

“Which way the pendulum swings depends on whether governments, employers and workers work together and whether there are agile and inventive occupational health services to put in place policies and practises that benefit both workers and their work.”

The organisations recommended that employers develop programmes “to promote healthy and safe telework" and that “workers should collaborate with employers on the implementation of these measures.”

Governments’ policies on occupational safety and health should include telework and its “special characteristics,” said the WHO.

“Teleworking and particularly hybrid working are here to stay and is likely to increase after the pandemic as companies and individuals alike have experienced its feasibility and benefits,” said Vera Paquete-Perdigão, director of the ILO's governance and tripartism department.

“As we move away from this ‘holding pattern’ to settle into a new normal, we have the opportunity to embed new supportive policies, practises and norms to ensure millions of teleworkers have healthy, happy, productive and decent work.”