SIU cases still need investigation before prosecution — NPA

Since 2014, the SIU has referred 1,515 cases to the NPA and of those, 41 were before the courts, 41 guilty verdicts obtained with the NPA declining 253 for prosecution

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that cases referred to it by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) were sometimes misleading and create misalignment.



Briefing Scopa on Tuesday, deputy national director of public prosecutions Adv Rodney de Kock said there was a close monitoring of SIU cases, adding that since 2014, about 25 SIU matters had been finalised...