EFF calls for Bheki Cele's removal

The EFF wants police minister Bheki Cele removed from his position.

On Monday, Cele accused EFF leader Julius Malema and national police commissioner general Khehla Sitole of hatching a plot for his removal in 2020.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the EFF said Cele should be removed for “lying, unprovoked, and casting aspersions on his own commissioner”.

“In an idiotic statement, that came from a place of low self-esteem, Cele presented gossip to a house full of parliamentarians, as if it was intelligence, by accusing the commissioner of police of conspiring with a leader of the opposition for his removal.

“Such an accusation is tantamount to treason. The verbal diarrhoea Cele uttered came after a mere suggestion that a resolution to the conflict between him and the commissioner may be that he be moved to a different role within the state.

“Since Cele is obsessed with the position he holds, and thinks of it as a personal inheritance, he decided to embarrass himself by gossiping to the country,” the statement read.

According to Cele, Malema had secretly met Sitole to plot his removal and he said he was willing to repeat this outside parliament.

“There was a meeting between yourself [Malema] and the national commissioner... the plan and the plot was hatched that I must be changed,” Cele said.

In a statement earlier on Tuesday, national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said Sitole was shocked and dismayed at the allegations by Cele, confirming the commissioner met with the EFF on the said date.

Naidoo said the meeting was initiated by the ministry of police to address potential threats made against Malema.

Cele and the security cluster have faced tough criticism following the release of the report by the expert panel that was appointed to look into government's response to the July riots and looting.

The report found that the government's response was dysfunctional and uncoordinated.

The EFF said Cele and Sitole’s conflict had confused and split the police force, resulting in factions within a unit that should express the highest form of discipline.

“How can police be disciplined and efficient in executing their duties when their superior gossips when he takes a public platform under oath?

“Cele has shown he has no capacity or integrity to keep the position he holds, and if Ramaphosa wants to stabilise crime in this country, the removal of Bheki Cele is non-negotiable,” the EFF said.