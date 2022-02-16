South Africa

LISTEN | Leave race out of it, no-one's plotting to kill white farmers, Malema reiterates

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 16 February 2022 - 21:42
Julius Malema sits in the witness stand at the equality court in Johannesburg during a hate speech case brought by AfriForum relating to the singing of the struggle song 'Shoot the Boer'. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
EFF2-2 Julius Malema sits in the witness stand at the equality court in Johannesburg during a hate speech case brought by AfriForum relating to the singing of the struggle song 'Shoot the Boer'. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema told the court AfriForum is creating a state of unnecessary panic among white people. Malema said there is no conscious decision taken to kill farmers and white people but SA has a problem of crime and murder.

Listen:

The equality court in Johannesburg on Wednesday continued with the hate speech matter brought by AfriForum. The organisation took the EFF to court over the singing of the song Dubul' ibhunu. AfriForum wants the song declared as hate speech and for the EFF to apologise and be fined R500,000.

Malema will be on the stand again on Thursday.

Malema appears in Equality Court as EFF vows to keep singing Shoot the Boer

The streets surrounding the South Gauteng High Court in central Johannesburg were closed off to traffic on Wednesday morning as EFF leader Julius ...
News
12 hours ago

Sitole rubbishes plot claim to oust Cele in a meeting with Malema

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has rubbished claims he plotted with EFF leader Julius Malema to remove police minister Bheki Cele.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

LIVE: Russian cargo craft on ISS mission launches from Kazakhstan
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022