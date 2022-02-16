LISTEN | Leave race out of it, no-one's plotting to kill white farmers, Malema reiterates
EFF leader Julius Malema told the court AfriForum is creating a state of unnecessary panic among white people. Malema said there is no conscious decision taken to kill farmers and white people but SA has a problem of crime and murder.
The equality court in Johannesburg on Wednesday continued with the hate speech matter brought by AfriForum. The organisation took the EFF to court over the singing of the song Dubul' ibhunu. AfriForum wants the song declared as hate speech and for the EFF to apologise and be fined R500,000.
The case involving EFF and Afriforum is in its 2nd week. Today EFF leader Julius Malema took to the stand. #EFFvsAfriforum pic.twitter.com/bRUx7108xU— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) February 16, 2022
Malema will be on the stand again on Thursday.
