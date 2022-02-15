Sitole rubbishes plot claim to oust Cele in a meeting with Malema

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has rubbished claims he plotted with EFF leader Julius Malema to remove police minister Bheki Cele.

On Monday, Cele accused Sitole and Malema of plotting to remove him on December 10 2020 in a meeting.

Responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address, Cele, who took the podium, said: “There was a meeting between yourself (Malema) and the national commissioner... the plan and the plot was hashed that I must be changed.”

In a statement, national police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Sitole was shocked and dismayed at the allegations by Cele, confirming the commissioner met with the EFF on the said date.

Naidoo said the meeting was initiated by the ministry of police to address potential threats made against Malema.

“Mr Malema met with the National Commissioner and the head of protection and security services, lieutenant general Sam Shitlabane in 2020 at the Tshwane Training Academy.

“The meeting was solely about the alleged threats against Mr Malema and nothing else to which feedback was provided to the deputy minister.

“The National Commissioner was under the impression that the minister was aware about the content of that meeting given that it was facilitated by his deputy,” Naidoo said.