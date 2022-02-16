Malema appears in Equality Court as EFF vows to keep singing Shoot the Boer
The streets surrounding the South Gauteng High Court in central Johannesburg were closed off to traffic on Wednesday morning as EFF leader Julius Malema appeared before the Equality Court for alleged hate speech and incitement.
These included Prichard and Kruis streets where party members in their red regalia assembled, chanting in anticipation of an address by Malema later in the day.
Malema, the EFF and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have been dragged before the court by AfriForum which accuses them of instigating violence against white farmers by singing the Dubul'ibunu/Shoot the Boer song.
The interest group is asking the court to find the party and its leaders guilty of hate speech, to interdict it from singing the song in the future, to make them apologise and pay a R500,000 penalty.
The civil trial started last week and AfriForum has so far brought five witnesses to the stand to testify against the red berets, including farmers who were alleged victims of farm violence.
Malema was flanked by the party's officials, including national chairperson Veronica Mente, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, his deputy Poppy Mailola and treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe.
Speaking ahead of Malema's testimony, EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said AfriForum had no case against Malema and the party, which he said Malema would prove before court.
"They have lined up so many witnesses because they are trying to concoct a non-existent story that is not based in objective reality, either in law or in anything in terms of white people being attacked in this country," Tambo said.
Tambo said the party would continue singing the song and accused AfriForum of trying to erase SA's liberation history by trying to criminalise songs that were part and parcel of the fight against colonialism and apartheid.
He said the party would litigate against any ruling that sought to gag it from singing the song in the future.
"No racist organisation can dictate how society expresses itself," he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.