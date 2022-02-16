Malema appears in Equality Court as EFF vows to keep singing Shoot the Boer

The streets surrounding the South Gauteng High Court in central Johannesburg were closed off to traffic on Wednesday morning as EFF leader Julius Malema appeared before the Equality Court for alleged hate speech and incitement.

These included Prichard and Kruis streets where party members in their red regalia assembled, chanting in anticipation of an address by Malema later in the day.

Malema, the EFF and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have been dragged before the court by AfriForum which accuses them of instigating violence against white farmers by singing the Dubul'ibunu/Shoot the Boer song.

The interest group is asking the court to find the party and its leaders guilty of hate speech, to interdict it from singing the song in the future, to make them apologise and pay a R500,000 penalty.

The civil trial started last week and AfriForum has so far brought five witnesses to the stand to testify against the red berets, including farmers who were alleged victims of farm violence.