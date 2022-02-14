New report sheds light on toxins released in fiery UPL chemical spill

A detailed atmospheric impact report (Air) into the United Phosphorous Limited (UPL) chemical warehouse disaster north of Durban in July last year has revealed some of the toxic chemicals to which thousands of KwaZulu-Natal residents were exposed.

The report, produced by Airshed Planning Professionals, a consulting company based in Midrand, shows thousands of north coast residents from Phoenix to Umhlanga were exposed to hydrogen cyanide, hydrochloric acid and bromine, among other chemicals.

The 322-page report identifies 62 chemicals possibly present in the smoke that spewed into the air when UPL’s 14,000m² warehouse in Cornubia was torched on the night of July 12 during the unrest and looting.

At the time of the fire the warehouse had been storing 4,362 tons of pesticides, 1,177 tons of combustible solids/liquids and 35 tons of solvents.

It was “the most serious environmental catastrophe in recent times”, according to environment minister Barbara Creecy.