Two weeks after Burkina Faso coup, UN Security Council expresses 'serious concern'

The United Nations Security Council expressed “serious concern about the unconstitutional change of government” in Burkina Faso in a statement more than two weeks after a military coup deposed President Roch Kabore.

The 15-member council met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss the January 24 coup. In a statement, agreed by consensus late on Wednesday, the Security Council called for the release and protection of Kabore and other government officials.

The coup in Burkina Faso was the latest in a series of military takeovers in Myanmar, Mali, Sudan and Guinea and attempted coups in several other countries.

UN chief Antonio Guterres assailed in October what he called “an epidemic of coup d'etats” and urged the Security Council to act to deter them. Guterres condemned any attempted takeover in Burkina Faso as the coup was under way on January 24.

“The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socioeconomic situation,” the council said in Wednesday's statement.

The Security Council — which has the ability to impose sanctions or authorise military action — has long been split on how to approach various conflicts, with the US and other Western council members pitted against Russia and China.