At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale - 02 February 2022 - 13:18
A United Nations peacekeepers' armoured vehicle passes Congolese rebels patrolling a street in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Sources told Reuters the CODECO militia was responsible for the killing of at least 60 people at the Savo camp in Ituri province on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS

At least 60 people were killed in a militia attack on Wednesday morning at a displaced persons' camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the head of a local humanitarian group and a witness said.

Both sources told Reuters the CODECO militia was responsible for the killings, which took place about 0200 GMT at the Savo camp in Ituri province.

CODECO fighters have killed hundreds of civilians in Ituri in recent years and forced thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations. Recent attacks have also targeted displaced persons camps.

“I first heard cries when I was still in bed. Then several minutes of gunshots. I fled and I saw torches and people crying for help and I realised it was the CODECO militiamen who had invaded our site,” said Lokana Bale Lussa, a camp resident.

“We have counted more than 60 dead and (more) seriously injured,” he said.

Charity Banza Bavi, president of the local humanitarian group for the Bahema-North area, put the death toll at 63.

The Savo displacement site was home to about 4,000 people in December, according to the UN migration agency.

CODECO's fighters are drawn mainly from the Lendu farming community, which has long been in conflict with Hema herders.

A government spokesperson could not immediately be reached for say.

Reuters

Suspected Islamists kill at least 12 in eastern Congo attacks on villages

Suspected Islamist militants have killed at least 12 civilians and burned houses and motorbikes during raids on two villages in eastern Democratic ...
1 week ago

Islamist militia kills Malawian peacekeeper in east Congo - U.N.

A female peacekeeper from Malawi was killed in an attack by an Islamist militia in eastern Congo's North Kivu province on Monday morning, the U.N. ...
8 months ago

Italy's envoy to Congo killed in attack on UN convoy

Italy's ambassador to Democratic Republic of the Congo was killed on Monday along with his bodyguard and a World Food Programme driver when their ...
11 months ago

