No ‘outsiders’ for schools senior jobs - Limpopo villagers

The unhappy parents have prevented the new appointees from starting work since the reopening of schools on January 12

Parents at a village school in Limpopo are demanding that senior management posts advertised last year be given to qualified officials from the school and not outsiders, as has been the case.



They have also resolved that the department of education must start the process to appoint a principal and two deputies for Senakwe Primary School in Senakwe village, outside Modjadjiskloof, from scratch...