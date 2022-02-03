Parents threaten to shutdown schools if their kids are not placed

Bruce Baloyi, who spoke to Sowetan on behalf of the affected parents, said there were 328 children who have not found spaces in schools in the area and surrounding neighbourhoods where they applied

Parents whose children have not been placed in schools in Lawley, southern Johannesburg, have threatened to shutdown all institutions in the area if the Gauteng department of education does not resolve the matter.



