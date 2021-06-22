Graduate job hunter hops on job creator lane

A Limpopo university graduate ventured into broiler chicken breeding business after many years of job-hunting without success.

Thabang Makhavhu, 28, from Mashamba village outside Elim in Venda obtained her Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in chemistry in 2014. After many years of looking for a job unsuccessfully, she decided to start her own business.

"I decided to unfold my arms and do something about my life," she said. "I turned my job-hunting disaster into opportunity. It is through my hard work from humble beginnings and determination that I am now my own boss and employ 10 young women in my own community," she said.

"The reality is that there is no financial gain without pain. I keep on telling young people that this is a generation of job creators not job hunters. I had a fear of staying at home at the time I was looking for a job after completing my studies."

She said both her parents and her husband were supporting her idea and persuaded her to follow her passion. "Now it feels good to be a boss of my own but it is a challenging task. It requires time, determination, patients, focus and discipline."

She said she had not only created jobs for youth in her area but was also fighting malnutrition.

Her advice to unemployed youth is that they must be willing to take a risk in life and do a proper market research to make informed decisions.

"I get negative remarks and positive feedback from my customers and some discourage me but I keep on pushing since I'm doing something I love. I saw a gap in the market and I took advantage of the opportunity presented," she said.

Her wish is to see her business grow and supply big retailers across the country to feed the nation.