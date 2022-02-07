Cleared former Scorpions deputy head weighs up his options

Priority is readmission as an advocate

After spending almost a decade in court fighting to keep himself out of prison, former investigating director of the disbanded Scorpions Geoffrey Ledwaba is looking forward to spending time with his family and applying to be readmitted as an advocate after being acquitted of corruption.



Ledwaba, 57, and his co-accused Elvis Manyama were found not guilty of fraud, obstruction of justice and corruption charges by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on January 19. The pair was arrested in July 2013 when Ledwaba was 47 at the time. The trial began in 2013 in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court...