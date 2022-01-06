R30m price tag to repair flood damage to homes in North West

North West province will ask the national government for R30m to rebuild or repair houses damaged or destroyed in flooding during heavy rain in December.

Co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Lena Miga visited the Pheding section of Lebotlwane village in the Moretele local municipality on Wednesday for the handover of a newly-built house to a family that fell victim to the heavy downpours.

About 6,500 homes were reportedly affected by flood damage in the province, according to previous reports.

Miga said the department has completed its assessment and is applying to the human settlements disaster fund.

“We have made sure that we take stock of requirements to restore the dignity of our people and are making sure that officials are hard at work assisting the affected families.”