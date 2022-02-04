South Africa

LISTEN | Time for court modernisation and innovation, says chief justice hopeful Mlambo

04 February 2022 - 16:21
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Dunstan Mlambo, judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court. File image.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images

Chief justice hopeful Dunstan Mlambo wants modernisation and innovation in SA courts. 

Listen:

Mlambo said technology could make the judiciary more efficient.

The Gauteng judge president was the third candidate interviewed for the position.

He said the delay in delivering judgments in certain cases is unacceptable.

WATCH | Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice interview

Mlambo said he “valued his independence, impartiality and open-mindedness”.
News
18 hours ago

Sexual harassment rumour designed to 'poison my candidature': Mlambo

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo says the purpose of the sexual harassment claim was to torpedo his candidature for the position of chief ...
News
1 day ago

