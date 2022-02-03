Liliesleaf Farm museum workers on brink of breakdown as salaries remain unpaid
The prolonged nonpayment of salaries has seen some workers from the iconic Liliesleaf Farm museum being on the brink of being evicted from their homes, some owe a year in school fees while others have been in and out of hospital because of depression.
They said they were last paid in October 2021. The museum closed indefinitely in August and, according to the workers, there was no formal agreement on their employment status and salaries...
