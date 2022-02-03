DUT announces closure of campuses on Friday ahead of protest march

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has said it will temporarily close three of its campuses in the CBD on Friday before a planned protest by the EFF Student Command.

The student body is set to march from Curries Fountain Sports Ground to DUT’s Steve Biko Campus in memory of the late Mlungisi Madonsela, who was allegedly shot by private security during a student protest in February 2019.

The institution said in a statement on Thursday that three of its campuses — Steve Biko, Ritson and ML Sultan — will be closed to ensure the safety of students and staff in light of the march.

“In the past, such planned protest gatherings have turned violent, therefore the university wants to mitigate the risks attached to the protest action.”

Sandiso Buthelezi, Mlungisi Madonsela committee convener, said the march will go ahead irrespective of the university being closed.

“We knew there would be no students or staff anyway, so whether they are open or closed it’s the same thing. Ours is to raise awareness and show that we have not forgotten what they did to Mlungisi Madonsela.”

He said the university is not being truthful in saying these gatherings tend to turn violent.

“That is lies. There has only been one march for Mlungisi Madonsela and it was going to city hall and it didn’t turn into violence. The violence they are talking about is the one they unleashed on Mlungisi Madonsela. We are saying they won’t get away with it.”

The university said the march would not affect online registration and security will be on site to monitor the situation.

TimesLIVE