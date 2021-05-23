New ambassador to Zim expected in two weeks time

Former SA deputy minister of arts and culture Rejoice Mabudafhasi will in a fortnight present her credentials in Harare as she takes up residence there as SA’s ambassador to Zimbabwe.

In January, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE exclusively reported that the ANC national executive council (NEC) member was handpicked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to replace ambassador Mphakama Mbete, whose mission ended in December 2020.

SA’s minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor informed her Zimbabwean counterpart Fredrick Shava, minister of foreign affairs and international trade, about Madudafhasi’s imminent departure for Harare when the two met in Cape Town on Friday.

“Minister Pandor informed her Zimbabwean counterpart of the appointment of new SA head of mission to Zimbabwe, ambassador-designate Rejoice Thizwilondi Mabudafhasi, the former deputy minister of arts and culture,” reads a statement by Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.