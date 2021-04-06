Mozambique army says town attacked by insurgents is now secure

The town in northern Mozambique that Islamic State-linked insurgents attacked late last month is now secure after the military killed a significant number of militants and cleared one final area, an army spokesperson and a provincial official said.

“We have completed the clearing (of the town). It was the only sensitive area that we needed to clear ... It is completely safe,” army spokesperson Chongo Vidigal said in comments broadcast by state TV channel TVM late on Sunday.

Armindo Ngunga, secretary of state for the Cabo Delgado province, told Reuters on Monday that the town of Palma was “under the control of the state”.

“There was significant loss of human life, infrastructure destroyed. But people are safe now,” Ngunga added.

Insurgents on March 24 attacked the coastal town of Palma, near natural gas projects worth $60bn that are meant to transform Mozambique's economy. Mozambique's government says dozens died in the assault, and security sources say clashes continued outside the town as recently as Friday.