Winde appoints lawyer to probe 'sexual misconduct' claims against Albert Fritz

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has appointed advocate Jennifer Williams to investigate the misconduct allegations against suspended community safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Winde announced the development on Wednesday.

“The legal services unit of the Western Cape government has approached the state attorney, requesting that independent legal counsel be appointed to conduct an external investigation into the veracity of the allegations made against minister Albert Fritz,” Winde said in a statement.

“We have now received confirmation that advocate Jennifer Williams has been appointed to conduct the investigation. I will communicate the outcome of the investigation and take such steps as may be necessary or appropriate upon its finalisation.

“I have full faith that this investigation will be conducted with the integrity that it deserves.”