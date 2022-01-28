Pet anaconda Medusa on the loose in Phoenix

A 1.8m pet anaconda is on the loose in Phoenix, north of Durban.

Hot on the heels of the movie Anaconda, trending after it was recently aired again on e.tv, South Africans joked on social media that the snake escaped from the channel, was going to eat up all the residents in Durban and the film’s stars, Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez, were on their way to save the country.

But for Preesen Nair, his missing pet is no joke.

He told TimesLIVE the snake was a beloved family pet and hoped whoever finds her takes good care of her or returns the reptile to him.

Nair said Medusa was a yellow anaconda and was non-venomous.

He said he did not need a licence to have a yellow anaconda.

Nair, who owns “more than a dozen” snakes, said the reptile disappeared while her enclosure was being maintained on Thursday.

“When the enclosures are being maintained, the snakes are housed in locked plastic tubs. This is a practice throughout the world. she managed to escape. While the snake is big, we didn’t hear it slither away,” he said.

He said he didn’t think the snake would leave the area.

“Most often snakes that escape do not leave the area. I believe she must be in Starwood, where she lived with us.

“I appeal to anyone who spots her to contact me. I don’t want her to be harmed by anyone. If she is threatened she may bite someone. Any animals that is threatened will defend itself.”

TimesLIVE