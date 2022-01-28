Zandi's storyline on Imbewu is relatable – Angela Sithole
Actor says she received positive reviews
TV actor Angela Sithole knew from primary school that she was born for acting.
Those who went to Athlone Girls High School with her in Observatory near Eastgate, Johannesburg, saw the signs because she was just too forward and dramatic. And she also enjoyed imitating everyone at school, including her teachers...
