Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock

Absa specialist engineer Xolela Masebeni, who allegedly fraudulently transferred R103m into six different bank accounts over four months, will apply for bail on Monday — along with his wife.

Masebeni, 30, who worked in Sandton, appeared at the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on Thursday along with his wife Athembile Mpani, 21.

According to the state, the wife is linked to the case for allegedly having received proceeds of crime.

It is the state's case that Masebeni allegedly transferred the money between September and December 2021. Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said previously that the matter was reported by the bank to the authorities after an internal investigation.

On Thursday the court heard that Masebeni was arrested in Queenstown on Wednesday last week and had been held at the Sandton police station for seven days.