Churchwomen help the vulnerable find belonging at SA’s new queer shelter

Later, Msezane explains that after her daughter, Nandi, approached her to use the house as a shelter, it took two years of planning to open. The house, which Msezane bought in the early 1990s, has had many iterations, first as a children’s home, then as a safe house for survivors of human trafficking.

“After that, I’ve been renting out the house,” Msezane says, “but the tenants have treated it badly. You know, the last tenants, after they left, I found footprints with mud on the ceiling. The sink was rotten. I have spent so much money on this house.”

The house is indeed the worse for wear. Curtains hang from broken rails, the kitchen taps don’t work, electricity supply is patchy and the stove stands unused — food is made on a gas cooker on the kitchen floor.

But for the first three residents, these are minor inconveniences — the shelter has only been open for two days after all. Before this, residents were housed in Msezane’s Benoni home.

After the women’s group complete their prayers, Unathi*, 24, a young trans woman, and one of the shelter’s residents, turns to the women and the founders of the shelter. “Siyabulela on behalf of everyone,” she says. “I hope everyone who’s gathered here — like the prayer we just had — is going to work. At times, of course, we are not going to agree on everything. But, like you said earlier, if we do not agree with each other, at the end of the day, just being able to sit down and talk things out will always aid us moving forward. And help us to welcome the people who’ll be here in future. Sibulela kakhulu ngobukho bakho. [We are very grateful for your presence.]”

Unathi became homeless in 2020 because of “the abuse and rejection that I endured at home”. Reaching out to her friends and people on social media, she gathered enough money to secure temporary shelter. But in 2021, she was yet again without a home. “It was then that I was fortunately referred to the shelter by [activist and filmmaker] Bev Ditsie.”

But it was difficult coming to a shelter, she says, “because I’ve been through homelessness before and I never imagined myself being back in that situation, you know? So it [feels] like I’m becoming a charity case to people. A burden.”

She pauses to light a cigarette. “I still struggle with that.”

Unathi has recently come to understand the enormous trauma she has experienced in a short space of time. Without the language to articulate it, she has what she calls “mini breakdowns ... where you are just like, ‘What is going on?’” Lately, though, she has been feeling more mentally stable.

Another of the shelter’s residents, Qaqamba*, 33, says that her mental health has also improved since moving to Turning Tides. “I was spiralling, mentally” she says. “And I also was worried because I have a child ... and she was very affected [by my mental health]. But right now, she’s ... so comfortable and so happy.

“Here, it’s just like a family unit. Yes, everybody has their own issues. But it’s not like it was before, where you feel like you are an outsider. You feel like you don’t belong, you know? And I think that’s been one of my things: belonging.”