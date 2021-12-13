Human rights violations against LGBTQI individuals rife in public sector

Police and healthcare workers still discriminate against gay people

December 10 marks International Human Rights Day (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/GEL1C58w6puxV3mJszTQWr?domain=link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com), a day that commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the UN General Assembly in 1948. The UDHR “is the foundation of all international human rights law” and declares that human rights are inalienable and that all are equally entitled to human rights.



SA has incorporated these notions of human rights into its constitution by granting equality to all, with no distinction made based on race, gender or sexuality. In fact, SA has specifically made mention of factors such as race, ethnicity and sexual orientation because of the long history of discrimination experienced by black individuals and LGBTQI communities as a result of colonialism and apartheid. Section 9(3) of the Bill of Rights specifically protects the rights of LGBTQI individuals...