South Africa

Three arrested after stealing copper cables at Eskom power station in Kriel

14 January 2022 - 10:21
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The arrests were made after a shoot-out between the suspects, police and security guards. One suspect died.
Three suspects were arrested after they were allegedly caught stealing copper cables at a Eskom power station in Kriel, Mpumalanga, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the suspects, aged 22 and 42, allegedly broke into the Matla power station on Wednesday night.

“While they [police] were searching, four suspects came running out of a container shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued between the suspects, police and security guards. 

“The suspects fled but were later found by police hiding inside a truck that was parked on the premises and they were apprehended,” Mohlala said.

He said one suspect was rushed to hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the shoot-out.

The other three suspects are expected to appear in the Kriel magistrate's court on Friday on charges of attempted murder, attempted theft and trespassing.

