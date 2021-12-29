South Africa

Eskom confirms transformer explosion at Camden power station

29 December 2021 - 14:22
An internal fault caused an explosion at the Camden power station in Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: Simon Mathebula

Eskom says it does not anticipate electricity supply disruptions after a transformer exploded at Camden power station in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said an internal fault resulted in the explosion in unit 8 of the power station.

“The unit produces about 190MW. The fire has been contained. No injuries have been reported,” he said.

Mantshantsha said an investigation would determine the cause and extent of damage and possible return to service of the affected unit.

“Eskom does not anticipate any supply disruption as a result of this incident.”

TimesLIVE

Eskom to suspend load-shedding from 9pm on Friday

Eskom says it will suspend load-shedding from 9pm on Friday as seven generation units have returned to service.
News
1 month ago

Possible load-shedding at short notice as power system is ‘severely constrained’

Eskom says load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should further breakdowns in generation occur.
News
1 month ago

