South Africa

Man arrested with abalone worth R1.2m

By TimesLIVE - 26 August 2021 - 06:19
This vehicle was stopped by police on the N2 near Caledon on Tuesday morning. The driver could not produce a permit for the abalone he was transporting and was arrested.
This vehicle was stopped by police on the N2 near Caledon on Tuesday morning. The driver could not produce a permit for the abalone he was transporting and was arrested.
Image: SAPS

Police confiscated abalone worth an estimated street value of R1.2m in a vehicle on the N2 near Caledon in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.

The driver was arrested.

"[Police] received information from a reliable source about abalone being transported on the N2 to Cape Town,” SAPS spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said.

Officers attached to the Overberg Rural Flying Squad stopped the vehicle and found bags of abalone.

“The driver could not produce a valid licence to transport the abalone and was immediately arrested,” said Van Wyk.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Caledon magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of illegal possession of abalone and of resisting arrest.

TimesLIVE

Illegal abalone dealer jailed and declared an undesirable person

An illegal abalone dealer has been declared an undesirable person in SA after his conviction on a slew of charges.
News
5 days ago

Five arrested for smuggling abalone worth more than R6m

Five suspected abalone poachers were arrested in the Eastern Cape after they were found in possession of abalone worth more than R6m.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference