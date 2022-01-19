DA says EFF restaurant inspection visits are 'workplace terrorism'

However, DA shadow minister of employment and labour Michael Cardo said the EFF programme was a desperate exercise in xenophobic, political grandstanding masquerading as legislative oversight.

“The idea that Julius Malema has the authority to impose himself on a private employer — armed, like an apartheid-era labour inspector with a clipboard and a kit to conduct a kind of pencil-test — is both laughable and dangerous,” he said.

The EFF has argued that the food service industry tended to hire foreign nationals who were prone to exploitation at the exclusion of locals, leading to tensions that often result in xenophobia.

But the DA is not convinced and, according to Cardo, the EFF approach was that of a populist party with little or no coherent policies that would seemingly do anything to attract attention, with scant regard for the rule of law.

“Unfortunately, this is just another staged event in the EFF’s ongoing campaign of throwing its weight about the workplace, even though it has no legal standing or right to do so,” he said.