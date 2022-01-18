WhatsApp 'cheat sheet' for matrics even had wrong answers

Exam quality assurer Umalusi has found that matric pupils in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal had “unauthorised or early access” to the life sciences and agricultural sciences question papers.

Announcing the approval of the release of the 2021 matric results on Tuesday, the chairperson of Umalusi’s council, Prof John Volmink, said the results of the implicated pupils will be blocked until they are cleared of any wrongdoing.

In another instance, he said a pupil at a school in Gauteng and one in KwaZulu-Natal, who were in possession of the life sciences paper on the day they were written, admitted they were part of a WhatsApp group.

He said some of the answers for the agricultural sciences paper distributed on the WhatsApp group were wrong “but it didn’t make the deed less serious”.

However, “there were not many learners who were affected”.

He said question papers were stored at district offices or a similar place and then taken to distribution centres from where principals of schools collected them on the day the papers were written.