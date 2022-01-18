Heartbreaking farewell for Daveyton pupils who died in tragic shooting

A picture of a friendship so tight that it bordered on brotherhood was painted of the relationship between two boys who died in a tragic shooting in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on their first day back at school last week.

A memorial service was held for the boys — Njabulo Ndhlebe and Zukisa Majola — at the Lesiba Secondary School on Tuesday.

The pair died after sneaking out of school with another friend last Wednesday. The boys were headed to Zukisa's home, where he apparently wanted to show his friends his late grandfather's revolver.