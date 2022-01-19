Overnight water levels subsided significantly as business owners were left counting their losses along muddy and puddle-filled streets on the periphery of the Klip River on Wednesday morning.

At least 125 people were rescued after being evacuated from their business premises and homes as police search and rescue teams‚ with members of non-profit organisations‚ waded through flooded streets using rafts to help people get to safety.

Asia Bayjoua‚ 52‚ owner of the shop Kwa Jilani on Forbes Street‚ said they had experienced flooding in the past but the latest incident was unprecedented.

“Last February we had a flood but it wasn't as severe as this. This one was really bad. I know I have a massive loss. My fridges are damaged‚ my stove is damaged‚ my counters are broken. The force of the water destroyed everything.”

She laid the blame on a poor drainage system‚ claiming storm water drains had been blocked.

“It's the drainage system. The last flood we had the municipality didn't come and clean up. On Wednesday we also had a flood. There was no municipality coming to help us clean up. We clean the streets‚ roads and shops on our own. No-one came to help or clean the drains.”