Kebby Maphatsoe’s family suspects foul play after gravestone damage

Tombstone maker blames weather

The family of the late Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association leader Kebby Maphatsoe says it is not sure whether it was the rain or vandalism that destroyed Maphatsoe’s grave at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.



Rev Joe Maphatsoe, Kebby’s brother, told Sowetan yesterday he was the first one to spot that the grave had been damaged. “I was conducting a funeral of one of my neighbours on Wednesday. When I arrived there, I just said out of curiosity let me go and check my brother’s grave. I found that the slab that has the name and the details had fallen over the grave...