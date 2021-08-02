Record number of burials at Joburg cemeteries
Covid-19 is taking a heavy toll in Gauteng
The City of Johannesburg says it has seen a record number of Covid-related funerals in July across its cemeteries, where burials conducted exceeded numbers ever recorded in single month.
According to the city more than 5,000 burials were carried out last month across cemeteries in the metro due to the third wave of the pandemic ..
