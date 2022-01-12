Man arrested for cellphone theft at posh club owned by celeb
'Suspect part of gang of pick-pockets, robbers'
Police have nabbed a suspect linked to the theft of cellphones belonging to patrons at Maqaqa Exclusive Lifestyle, a venue co-owned by one of the wives of businessman Musa Mseleku south of Durban.
The suspect is among the criminals who are accused of pick-pocketing and robbing patrons who attended a jazz event at the posh club on December 30...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.