Man arrested for cellphone theft at posh club owned by celeb

'Suspect part of gang of pick-pockets, robbers'

Police have nabbed a suspect linked to the theft of cellphones belonging to patrons at Maqaqa Exclusive Lifestyle, a venue co-owned by one of the wives of businessman Musa Mseleku south of Durban.



The suspect is among the criminals who are accused of pick-pocketing and robbing patrons who attended a jazz event at the posh club on December 30...