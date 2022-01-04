Law enforcement agencies can act on state capture report if they want to, says Ramaphosa

Law enforcement agencies can start using the state capture report immediately to pounce on implicated individuals, even though the government will not officially take action until the final version is handed over.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who received part 1 of the state capture inquiry report on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa said the government would only make pronouncements on the report closer to when he would present it to parliament — by June. However, he said law enforcement agencies who felt the report helped whatever investigations they had been doing could go ahead and act on it.

"Whenever agencies — and we've got so many agencies in our country — have a sense that there are certain things that they either are looking at or investigating over a period, and the report either confirms or consolidates their thinking, they should go ahead and act as they are motivated," Ramaphosa said.

"But as for us in government, we would not really be commenting on the report until we have applied our minds on the report and we have looked at it. It is going to be a process that involves various parts of government and in the end we will then come out with an implementation plan which we will submit to parliament."