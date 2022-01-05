South Africa

Capture report unveils shenanigans in SAA's choice of BEE partner

The report unpack roles allegedly played by then board chairperson and former board member Yakhe Kwinana in ensuring that the ground-handling contract was given to Swissport

05 January 2022 - 08:02
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry report also delved into shenanigans at the state airline, SAA in a contract involving Swissport.

The report unpack roles allegedly played by then board chairperson and former board member Yakhe Kwinana in ensuring that the ground-handling contract was given to Swissport which would have been liquidates had it lost SAA’s business...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze