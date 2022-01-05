Capture report unveils shenanigans in SAA's choice of BEE partner
The report unpack roles allegedly played by then board chairperson and former board member Yakhe Kwinana in ensuring that the ground-handling contract was given to Swissport
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry report also delved into shenanigans at the state airline, SAA in a contract involving Swissport.
The report unpack roles allegedly played by then board chairperson and former board member Yakhe Kwinana in ensuring that the ground-handling contract was given to Swissport which would have been liquidates had it lost SAA’s business...
