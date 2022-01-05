Capture report unveils shenanigans in SAA's choice of BEE partner

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry report also delved into shenanigans at the state airline, SAA in a contract involving Swissport.



The report unpack roles allegedly played by then board chairperson and former board member Yakhe Kwinana in ensuring that the ground-handling contract was given to Swissport which would have been liquidates had it lost SAA’s business...