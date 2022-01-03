WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers

Richards Bay beachgoers were bemused when the driver of a Range Rover put on a show by dangerously driving through the water before ending up with a partially submerged SUV.

Two videos of the incident, believed to have been captured on New Year's Day, have been doing their rounds on social media.

The first video shows the Range Rover driving along the water's edge as crowds of people in the water and on the beach cheer the driver on.

Two passengers are seen standing out the sunroof of the Range Rover waving their hands.