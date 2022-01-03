DJ Hlo hits back at backlash after winning Ukhozi FM’s song of the year
Rising star Hlosiwe "DJ Hlo" Mthalane has had social media tongues wagging since she was announced as the winner of Ukhozi FM's 2021 Song of the Year.
Her song Isibani featuring DJ Manzo and Siboniso raked in 214,966 votes, surpassing Zakes Bantwini's Osama, DJ Maphorisa's Izolo and other fan favourites.
While many congratulated her for the accolade, some claimed the voting was rigged and others were more deserving.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Hlo said she was glad to be recognised by her fans and was looking to capitalise on the attention.
"It feels amazing, regardless of the backlash. History has been made as the first female DJ to cross over the year, so it feels amazing. My social media has skyrocketed. My life just changed in a blink of an eye. This is huge for me," she said.
Speaking about the backlash she received on social media, DJ Hlo said since starting her career in 2020 with the release of her first single Ebusuku featuring Rethabile Khumalo, she and her record label Maz Entertainment were hard at work to get her into the spotlight.
"It's hard to believe because I've been on this thing since 2020. I was in the top 10, I was number five. I've been campaigning everywhere to promote but I guess people will say whatever they want to say."
She's since received calls from major local artists encouraging her to keep going.
"I've been getting phone calls from big artists who would love to collaborate with me. Nothing is confirmed yet but something big is coming," she said.
The star is working on her EP to show gratitude to her supportive fans.
"It's a token of appreciation for my fans. The sky is the limit. I also want to capitalise with my hair and beauty salon. I want to grow as a businesswoman."
Take a look at some of the reactions to her win below:
bathong— 🐨Janwarrie 25th✟ (@Goitse_Kele) January 1, 2022
we just asking who is she pic.twitter.com/1cbIl0cNx5
Asilwi bandla noHlo, I’m sure she’s a good person. Siyazibuzela nje… https://t.co/8avpgRd6Jy— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) January 1, 2022
DJ Hlo your song just won song of the year on Ukhozi FM— Bacardi Ko Pele (@tumeloditle) December 31, 2021
DJ Hlo pic.twitter.com/9Mvq3c9Xbu
Imagine being Dj Hlo , the whole day you been dancing on Adiwele then boooom your song which has been played twice by 1 radio station becomes song of the year🤣🤣🤣— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) January 1, 2022
