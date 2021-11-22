To exam hall by tractor as 50 schools close, hospitals flooded on Garden Route

Dozens of schools and roads were closed and municipal services disrupted by heavy rain and flooding along the Garden Route on Monday.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said severe flooding had resulted in the closure of 49 schools in the George area and surrounds — Wittedrift, Pacaltsdorp and Grootbrak.

Hammond said the department ensured that all matric examination centres were open to give grade 12 candidates an opportunity to write.

“Today, they wrote the life sciences 2 paper. Contingency arrangements for learners were made in many instances to get to their examination venues, with one learner using a tractor to get from Pacaltsdorp to his school in George.

“Education officials were helping where possible,” Hammond said.

According to district health spokesperson Nadia Ferreira, clinics in George, Pacaltsdorp, Blanco, Kuyasa, Lawaaikamp and Parkdene were closed.

“George Hospital has been affected, with the major areas hit the emergency centre and theatres. Despite this the hospital is still rendering emergency services.

“The public should phone 10177 in case of a medical emergency,” said Ferreira.