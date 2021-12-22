South Africa

Fire at Kloofsig substation affecting electricity in parts of Centurion

22 December 2021 - 09:39
The city said the fire at Kloofsig substation is affecting electricity in some parts of Centurion.
Image: Supplied

The City of Tshwane says it is on site assessing the damage after a fire broke out late on Tuesday night at Kloofsig substation.

The city said this has affected electricity in some parts of Centurion.

“Emergency teams responded to the fire and contained it. Teams are on site assessing the damage,” it said.

Further information will be provided once a full assessment has been conducted.

Six Tshwane suburbs were without power for more than five days after the Mooikloof substation caught alight in late November.

