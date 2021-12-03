South Africa

Cele denies 'frosty' relationship with police commissioner Khehla Sitole

03 December 2021 - 18:10
Police minister Bheki Cele alleged national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla Sitole was 'nowhere to be seen' during the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Police minister Bheki Cele has denied he has a “frosty” relationship with national police commissioner Khehla Sitole.

“I deny that there is a frosty relationship,” Cele told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July riots on Friday. 

He said he and Sitole had a “working relationship”. 

“I was a national commissioner ... I minimised any conflict. I had a wonderful team. The stats had never been so good,” Cele said of his tenure as national police commissioner, before becoming police minister. 

Cele said the “real” frosty relationship was among SAPS' top management.

“I would like to see the commissioner take his management and walk in unison. I hope this organisation will find its way and do the job it is supposed to do and resolve matters that are supposed to resolved.

“I hope we will find each other and fix those things,” Cele said. 

He said everyone should take responsibility for the people who died during the riots. 

“It could have been better for all of us,” he said.

