Asset Forfeiture Unit targets ex-Eskom employee
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) pounced on the assets of an corrupt Eskom employee in Gauteng on Tuesday.
The assets identified in the restraint order included immovable properties linked to two accused and 32 vehicles registered to Megra Transport CC.
The vehicles include high-value, heavy-load vehicles used by Megra Transport.
The restraint order that secures the assets of the accused was sought after Mosia Barnard Moraka and Victor Vilosi Tshabalala were convicted of fraud in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in the amount of R34.9m on September 15, 2021.
Both accused pleaded guilty to the charges and were convicted. They will appear in court on February 3, 2022 for sentencing proceedings, said Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
This was a collaborative effort by the AFU, NPA, the Hawks and Eskom.
“The AFU investigators proceeded to residential addresses in Roodepoort, Cosmo City and Springs to execute a provisional restraint order granted on November 9 by the Gauteng high court that restrained more than R11m in assets after an application by the AFU.
“Shortly after the restraint order was granted a further three agricultural holdings in Springs linked to a trust belonging to Tshabalala were found and are restrained. The total estimated value of these agricultural holdings is R1.8m and investigations are ongoing to trace further assets,” said Mjonondwane.
Moraka colluded with Tshabalala to create fictitious invoices for the payment of a route not covered in terms of the agreement between Eskom and Megra Transport. He then submitted the fictitious invoices to Eskom for payment. Eskom suffered a loss of about R35m as a result of these fraudulent activities.
The AFU will proceed with an application to institute a confiscation inquiry aimed at the recovery of the stolen funds in terms of the provisions of chapter 5 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
TimesLIVE
