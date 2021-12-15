Asset Forfeiture Unit targets ex-Eskom employee

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) pounced on the assets of an corrupt Eskom employee in Gauteng on Tuesday.

The assets identified in the restraint order included immovable properties linked to two accused and 32 vehicles registered to Megra Transport CC.

The vehicles include high-value, heavy-load vehicles used by Megra Transport.

The restraint order that secures the assets of the accused was sought after Mosia Barnard Moraka and Victor Vilosi Tshabalala were convicted of fraud in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in the amount of R34.9m on September 15, 2021.

Both accused pleaded guilty to the charges and were convicted. They will appear in court on February 3, 2022 for sentencing proceedings, said Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.