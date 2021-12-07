Basketball boss caught after three-year run

Wanted for R3m fraud, Nyewe nabbed at Lesotho border

Former national administrator for Basketball South Africa (BSA), Tshepo Nyewe, is facing a string of schedule five fraud charges followings his arrest, nearly three years after being on the run.



Police have been looking for him in connection with the alleged R3m fraud that took place at BSA from 2014 to 2016 in which he allegedly created unathourised bank accounts linked to his personal account to loot the organisation...