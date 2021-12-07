Former health MEC Brian Hlongwa gets R20,000 bail in fraud case
Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa has been granted R20,000 bail for charges relating to fraud, corruption and racketeering.
Hlongwa allegedly received kickbacks‚ luxury trips and other benefits during his tenure as MEC between 2006 and 2010. ..
