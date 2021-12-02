Community face health issues after torching of UPL warehouse

Since the fire that broke out at the UPL warehouse in Durban on July 12, residents from Blackburn Village, an informal settlement a few kilometres away, have suffered from burning eyes and throats, the SA Human Rights Commission heard on Thursday.

Blackburn Village community leader Kwanele Msizazwe gave testimony on how the village was affected by the unrest that spread through large parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The UPL warehouse, which housed toxic agri-chemicals, was deliberately set alight during the July unrest, causing a hazardous chemical spill which affected beaches along the North Coast as well as rivers that locals use as fishing spots and for farming.

Speaking of the effects of the chemical spills, Msizazwe said three days after the fire had broken out, they saw the water change colour and soon afterwards officials from the municipality came with warning signs cautioning them against using the water or playing near the river.

“They told us the water was contaminated with chemicals. After a week or two there were government representatives who wanted to know how we were affected due to the burning of the warehouse, and scientists already released a report that chemicals stored in the warehouse were dangerous.