Community face health issues after torching of UPL warehouse
Blackburn Village leader testifies at SAHRC hearing
Since the fire that broke out at the UPL warehouse in Durban on July 12, residents from Blackburn Village, an informal settlement a few kilometres away, have suffered from burning eyes and throats, the SA Human Rights Commission heard on Thursday.
Blackburn Village community leader Kwanele Msizazwe gave testimony on how the village was affected by the unrest that spread through large parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
The UPL warehouse, which housed toxic agri-chemicals, was deliberately set alight during the July unrest, causing a hazardous chemical spill which affected beaches along the North Coast as well as rivers that locals use as fishing spots and for farming.
Speaking of the effects of the chemical spills, Msizazwe said three days after the fire had broken out, they saw the water change colour and soon afterwards officials from the municipality came with warning signs cautioning them against using the water or playing near the river.
“They told us the water was contaminated with chemicals. After a week or two there were government representatives who wanted to know how we were affected due to the burning of the warehouse, and scientists already released a report that chemicals stored in the warehouse were dangerous.
“We’re getting a lot of complaints from the community on health issues. The only thing I can say we’ve noticed since the fire is the human health. We’re experiencing diseases we never had before, in mostly the youth. It confuses me now when it affects the youth. Most people have issues with burning eyes and chest problems, even blocked noses, mostly in the mornings and evenings.
“Mostly in the morning, when you smell that smell coming from the river, it’s not a healthy smell, even in the evenings when the sun is setting, it’s the problems that we’re experiencing that we never had before,” Msizazwe said.
Asked what Ohlanga River was used for, Msizazwe said it was mainly used for farming and fishing.
University of KwaZulu-Natal professor and environmental health expert Prof Rajen Naidoo said there had been a complete breakdown in communication from UPL after the accident took place.
“The company failed to provide basic information to the community and because of that you had the dispersion of some of the worst chemicals
“When UPL set up its warehouse, did they follow all national, provincial and local regulations? and we argue to a large extent they didn’t, which led to the consequences that followed,” Naidoo said.
Naidoo said community members were exposed to the most “hazardous chemicals”, some that were banned internationally due to health concerns.
