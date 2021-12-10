Fiery tanker and truck collision blocks N1 highway in Free State
Emergency services (EMS) responded to a fiery collision between a tanker and a truck that blocked the N1 highway on Friday outside Kroonstad in Free State.
“We responded to a tanker on fire in the early morning. One patient was transported to hospital. The emergency team is on site clearing the scene,” said provincial EMS spokesperson Sipho Towa.
#n1 59 km before #Kroonstad direction #Bloemfontein head on collision 2 x hmv. Approach with caution.— SA emergency reports (@MARIUSBROODRYK) December 10, 2021
. @_ArriveAlive @SAPoliceService @BOSBEER2006 @SABCNews @EWNTraffic @Elma09915430 @ItuAssist @MambaBroodryk pic.twitter.com/eDtKo5aCZV
SA Trucker reported on social media that the highway was closed to traffic about 59km before Kroonstad towards Bloemfontein.
“SA Trucker at the scene reported the two vehicles collided head-on and started burning. The two vehicles are burning in the middle of the road and blocking all lanes in both directions,” SA Trucker said on its website.
Road is completely closed to traffic.— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) December 10, 2021
Watch: Tanker Collides With Another Truck And Burst Into Flames On N1 Near Kroonstad
https://t.co/2f9G1NrjAm
TimesLIVE
